Ages And Ages, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

The Sunday lineup of 2014's Newport Folk Festival will take thousands of fans to church, as it opens with the Berklee Gospel & Roots Choir and closes with the gospel and R&B titan Mavis Staples. But in between, the lineup won't want for heavenward shouting: Ages and Ages plays sweetly shambling folk-rock, but its songs are infused with a communal spirit, heart-filling inspiration, and thoughts on how to live life fully and kindly.

Ages and Ages' second album, this year's Divisionary, is full of good-natured uplift, but its power is magnified dramatically by the live stage. Hear the octet perform as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Light Goes Out"

"No Pressure"

"I See More"

"Navy Parade (Escape From The Black River Bluffs)"

"So So Freely"

"Souvenir"

"Our Demons"

"Over It"

"No Nostalgia"

"Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)" [Feat. Berklee Gospel & Roots Choir]

