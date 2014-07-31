KCRW Presents: Shelby Lynne

After many years of making music, Shelby Lynne won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist for her work on the album, I Am Shelby Lynne. This year, she plans on re-releasing that 2000 album along with some B-sides that didn't make the original disc. On a recent visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic, the singer shared those songs, as well as her excitement about putting the record back out into the world.

Set List

"She Knows"

Watch Lynne's entire performance on KCRW.com.

