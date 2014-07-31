© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: Shelby Lynne

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published July 31, 2014 at 1:11 PM CDT

After many years of making music, Shelby Lynne won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist for her work on the album, I Am Shelby Lynne. This year, she plans on re-releasing that 2000 album along with some B-sides that didn't make the original disc. On a recent visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic, the singer shared those songs, as well as her excitement about putting the record back out into the world.

    Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director