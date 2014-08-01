Alicia Keys On Piano Jazz Listen • 57:48

A New York native, Alicia Keys brings the influence of jazz greats like Fats Waller to her piano playing, while her songwriting is inspired by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Donny Hathaway.

On this episode of Piano Jazz, Alicia Keys performs a set of classic soul, a Fats Waller tune and couple of her original compositions with host Marian McPartland. They round out the hour with a co-composition of "Marian and Alicia Blues."

Originally recorded Sept. 11, 2003. Originally broadcast April 13, 2004.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.