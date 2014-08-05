KEXP Presents: Spoon

Twenty-plus years into its career, Spoon retains its capacity to surprise and delight. They Want My Soul, the Austin band's follow-up to 2010's Transference, has all the hallmarks you'd expect: the fiery voice of frontman Britt Daniel; the wry if bittersweet lyrics; the punchy, concise, immediately identifiable pop-rock sound.

But They Want My Soul offers so much more, from the rock 'n' roll vibe of "Rent I Pay" to the frenetic, fascinating guitar lick in "Knock Knock Knock." Spoon played both songs — plus the driving, sometimes-manic "Rain Taxi" — to preview the new album live at KEXP, where the group was interviewed by a loyal fan in DJ Cheryl Waters. By the time all was said and done, the band had rolled out an amazing nine-song set that spanned its amazing catalog. Watch the full session with Spoon here.

