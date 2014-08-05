New Mix: Foxygen, Lily & Madeleine, Porter Robinson, More

On this week's All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, who kicks off the show with a premiere from the folk-pop sibling duo Lily & Madeleine. "The Wolf Is Free," which will appear on the duo's second album, Fumes, highlights the sisters' subtle harmonies.

Bob follows that up with the new single from California's wild card ensemble Foxygen. "How Can You Really" floats on a lilting beat and sneaks in an understated chorus that will be lodged in your head for days.

NPR Music's Ann Powers joins the show to talk about Adia Victoria, a young, mysterious Nashville singer she's recently become enamored with. Her first single, "Stuck In The South," was released a few weeks ago and has sent ripples through the Nashville music scene.

Later in the show we hear "Runaway," the infectious pop-rock track from a new EP by the band sElf, Super Fake Nice, and a raucous number from London's Fat White Family called "Is It Raining In Your Mouth?"

Stephen takes us out with up-and-coming EDM star Porter Robinson's "Divinity," a joyously bouncy song that features sweet vocals from Stars' Amy Millan.

