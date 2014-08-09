© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Magos Herrera And Javier Limon Serve Up Musical Tapas

By NPR Staff
Published August 9, 2014 at 6:49 AM CDT
Magos Herrera's latest album is <em>Dawn</em>, a collaboration with Spanish flamenco guitarist Javier Limón.
Jazz singer Magos Herrera's voice is filled with the contrasts of her native Mexico: It can be honey smooth or smoky rough.

On her latest album, Dawn, Herrera collaborates with Javier Limón, a flamenco guitarist from Spain. The result is a gorgeous collection of American and Latin jazz standards, alongside a selection of classic Mexican folk songs. Herrera joined NPR's Lourdes Garcia-Navarro to discuss the album, and the range of influences it includes. Hear the conversation at the audio link on this page.

