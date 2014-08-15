Emma Ruth Rundle, 'Arms I Know So Well'

This is debut music from the ethereal performer Emma Ruth Rundle. The video for "Arms I Know So Well" is a beautiful portrayal of solitude and living with one's self, directed by Thomas McMahan. "Arms I Know So Well" is from her first album, called Some Heavy Ocean. She and her band Marriages is currently on tour with Boris. Tour dates are below.

MARRIAGES – ON TOUR

Aug 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Aug 17 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rickshaw Theatre

Aug 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge

Aug 20 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

Aug 21 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst Atrium

Aug 22 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ SLO Brew

