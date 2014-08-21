© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Meshell Ndegeocello On World Cafe

Published August 21, 2014 at 3:46 PM CDT
Meshell Ndegeocello.
Meshell Ndegeocello broke through with her hit song "If That's Your Boyfriend (He Wasn't Last Night)" in the '90s, then turned to more brooding and eclectic fare with her 1999 album Bitter. Her experimentation has continued even when she's recording other artists' work, as she does on last year's PourUne Âme Souveraine: A Dedication To Nina Simone.

Here, Ndegeocello explains how Simone's work continues to influence her own — and performs songs from her own new album, Comet, Come To Me.

