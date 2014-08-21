Meshell Ndegeocello On World Cafe

Meshell Ndegeocello broke through with her hit song "If That's Your Boyfriend (He Wasn't Last Night)" in the '90s, then turned to more brooding and eclectic fare with her 1999 album Bitter. Her experimentation has continued even when she's recording other artists' work, as she does on last year's PourUne Âme Souveraine: A Dedication To Nina Simone.

Here, Ndegeocello explains how Simone's work continues to influence her own — and performs songs from her own new album, Comet, Come To Me.

