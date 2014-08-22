Sarah McLachlan On World Cafe

Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has just returned with her first album in four years, titled Shine On. With hit albums like 1994's Fumbling Towards Ecstasy — as well as her historic efforts at the head of 1997's Lilith Fair tour — McLachlan is one of the most prominent figures in the singer-songwriter movement of the '90s.

McLachlan has experienced major life changes recently, including a divorce, the death of her father, and a new love. In this conversation on World Cafe, she describes how these transitions have influenced her work.

