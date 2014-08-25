KEXP Presents: Broken Bells

It's hard to imagine a better indie-pop dream team than this: Grammy-winning producer Danger Mouse (a.k.a. Brian Burton) and singer-songwriter James Mercer (of The Shins), each of whom has made some of the most infectious songs of the past 10 years.

Unsurprisingly, their debut as Broken Bells was a critical success, as it drew from their diverse pasts and shared loves (Pet Sounds, dream-pop, psych-rock, The Bee Gees). This year's follow-up, After the Disco, is even more dynamic and engaging, further pushing Burton's studio wizardry and Mercer's lyrical range, while adding even more hooks and memorable melodies.

But don't think of Broken Bells as merely a studio project. The duo recently stopped by KEXP, accompanied by touring band members Jon Sortland and Dan Elkan, to perform acoustic versions of three new songs — including the album's first single, "Holding On For Life."

Set List

"Holding On For Life"

Watch Broken Bells' entire performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

