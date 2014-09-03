Geneviève Bellemare, 'Live And Die'

Geneviève Bellemare is a new voice collaborating with experienced producers, including Mitchell Froom (Paul McCartney, Randy Newman, Pearl Jam), Paul O'Duffy (Amy Winehouse and James Bond soundtracks), busbee (Katy Perry, Pink) and Tony Berg (Lucius, Edie Brickell). The music found on her new EP, , out now on Verve Records, balances jazz with rock rhythms behind a song that's carefully composed, but her singing makes it all feel intuitive.

