Arts & Culture

Geneviève Bellemare, 'Live And Die'

By Bob Boilen
Published September 3, 2014 at 2:00 PM CDT

Geneviève Bellemare is a new voice collaborating with experienced producers, including Mitchell Froom (Paul McCartney, Randy Newman, Pearl Jam), Paul O'Duffy (Amy Winehouse and James Bond soundtracks), busbee (Katy Perry, Pink) and Tony Berg (Lucius, Edie Brickell). The music found on her new EP, , out now on Verve Records, balances jazz with rock rhythms behind a song that's carefully composed, but her singing makes it all feel intuitive.

Arts & Culture
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
