KEXP Presents: Phantogram

Josh Carter's dark hooks and Sarah Barthel's breathy vocals are to die for. But on this year's Voices — the dance-rock band Phantogram's first album in five years — they reach a new level that suits the stadiums they're filling and their songs' ubiquity on television and in movies.

The Saratoga Springs, N.Y., duo recently visited KEXP to perform some of its songs and chat with host John Richards. Watch "The Day You Died" now and be seduced.

Set List

"The Day You Died"

