Front Row: Chet Faker, 'I'm Into You'

Chet Faker takes an inventive approach to electronic music, wrapping his expertly crafted voice-and-keyboard compositions in layered loops. An independent artist who writes, records, and produces his own music, the Australian one-man band performed live at Boston's Paradise Rock Club earlier this year — and we captured this video of him performing "I'm Into You," the first track from his 2012 EP Thinking In Textures.

Set List

"I'm Into You"

Credits

Producers: Greg Shea, Kegan Harrington; Audio Engineer: Alan Mattes; Videographers: Marina Argyriou, Trinidy Patterson, Andrea Wolanin

