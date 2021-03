Interpol recently took the stage at Mack Sennett Studios in Los Angeles to perform a few songs from its new album, El Pintor, as well as a handful of fan favorites. The small, dedicated crowd seemed thrilled to experience the New York City rock band in such an intimate setting — and that energy propels this performance of its standout single, "All The Rage Back Home."

You can watch KCRW's entire concert with Interpol here.

