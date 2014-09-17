Casey Neill On Mountain Stage

Singer Casey Neill's bona fides range from indie-rock to Celtic music: He's collaborated in various ways with Solas, The Minus 5, Black Prairie and The Decemberists, among others.

In the late '90s, Neill was featured on a Pete Seeger tribute album alongside Bruce Springsteen, Billy Bragg and Bonnie Raitt. Neill's full-time band, the Portland, Oregon-based Norway Rats, features some of the city's most sought-after and respected musicians. But for hisMountain Stage debut, he plays two solo songs and another pair backed by the Mountain Stage Band. His latest album is titled All You Pretty Vandals.

SET LIST

"Vanish Away"

"Beautiful Night"

"All You Pretty Vandals"

"Stonewall"

