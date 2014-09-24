Candi Staton On Mountain Stage

Candi Staton makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Staton had a string of gritty R&B hits before striking out as a disco diva with the 1976 classic "Young Hearts Run Free." After two decades of singing gospel, Staton returned to popular music in 2006 with His Hands, for which Will Oldham (a.k.a. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy) wrote the title track.

Staton continues her return to her northern Alabama roots with Life Happens, an album that features contributions from Jason Isbell and The Civil Wars' John Paul White. She's backed here by the Mountain Stage Band, featuring guest vocals by producer Don Dixon in "I Ain't Easy to Love."

SET LIST

"Commitment"

"I Ain't Easy To Love"

"Even The Bad Times Are Good"

"Take My Hand, Precious Lord"

"Stand By Your Man/Stand By Me"

