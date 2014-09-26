Freddy Cole On Piano Jazz

Pianist, composer, and vocalist Freddy Cole can take any song and bring out colors and nuances never heard before. As Nat King Cole's younger brother, he has developed his own style to showcase his familial vocal talents.

On this Piano Jazzfrom 1998, he brings this special ability to "Sometimes I'm Happy." Cole and host Marian McPartland join up for a performance of "My Hat's on the Side of My Head."

Originally broadcast Winter 1998.

Set List

"Sometimes I'm Happy" (Grey, Youmans, Caesar)

"It Could Happen to You" (Burke, VanHeusen)

"I Didn't Mean to Love You" (Butler, Phillip)

"We've Only Just Begun" (Williams, Nichols)

"I'm Glad There's You" (Coleman, Coleman)

"Polka Dots and Moonbeams" (Burke, VanHeusen)

"Afternoon" (Fields, Hall)

"Just One More Chance" (Johnston, Coslow)

"In the Middle of A" (Coslow)

"You're Sensational" (Porter)

"You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To" (Porter)

"You're Everything" (Corea, Potter)

"My Hat's on the Side of My Head" (Woods, Hulbert)

"Everything I Have Is Yours" (Adamson, Lane)

"Guilty" (Akst, Whiting, Kahn)

"I'll Be Seeing You" (Kahal, Fain)

