Spoon On World Cafe

The Austin band Spoon has been together for more than two decades, but took a long break to decompress between 2010's Transferenceand its new album, They Want My Soul. The time off proved valuable. Singer-songwriter Britt Daniel recorded an album with his other group, Divine Fits, while drummer Jim Eno honed his production chops while working with !!! and Telekinesis.

Spoon recorded They Want My Soul with veteran producers Joe Chiccarelli and Dave Fridmann, the latter of whom has produced albums by MGMT, The Flaming Lips and Neon Indian. Listen to today's episode of World Cafeto hear a conversation with Daniel, Eno and bassist Rob Pope — and, of course, soak up a batch of new songs.

