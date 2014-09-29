World Cafe Next: Israel Nash

This week's World Cafe: Next artist is Israel Nash. Originally from Missouri, the guitarist and singer-songwriter now lives in Dripping Springs, outside of Austin. His third album, Rain Plans, came out this August.

Though often described as straight Americana, Rain Plans also references the psychedelic side of Neil Young & Crazy Horse. Here, we'll hear the long, jammy title track and more. Don't forget to sign up to receive the World Cafe: Next podcast.

