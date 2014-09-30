Trigger Hippy On World Cafe

World Cafe's guest today is Trigger Hippy, a band featuring Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman, session guitarist Tom Bukovac, singer Joan Osborne, singer-songwriter and Black Crowes guitarist Jackie Greene, and bassist Nick Govrik.

The singers, Osborne and Greene, favor singing as a duo, and their backing band possesses enormous instrumental fire power. In today's episode, we talk with Gorman, Osborne and Greene about how Trigger Hippy came together, and hear them perform songs from the group's new self-titled album.

