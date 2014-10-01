Chuck Mead And His Grassy Knoll Boys On Mountain Stage

Chuck Mead And His Grassy Knoll Boys appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Princeton, W.Va.

After leaving his hometown of Lawrence, Kansas, in the '90s, Mead co-founded the groundbreaking alt-country group BR549. The band put its Western swing influences in the spotlight years before that music experienced its most recent revival, and BR549 proved to be an important influence on artists across many genres.

Mead eventually joined forces with members of The Mavericks to form The Hillbilly All-Stars, produced Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings tribute albums, and guest lectured at Vanderbilt University — all while remaining one of Nashville's most in-demand songwriters. His latest solo album, Free State Serenade, carries on with a signature blend of traditional country and a twist of the modern.

Chuck Mead is backed by Moundsville, W.Va., native Renae Truex on fiddle, drummer Martin Lynds, Carlo Clave on steel guitar, and bassist Scott Icenogle.

SET LIST

"Knee Deep In The Wakarusa River"

"The Devil By Their Side"

"Neosho Valley Sue"

"Evil Wind"

"Cherokee Boogie"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.