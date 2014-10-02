David Gray On World Cafe

English singer-songwriter David Gray joins World Cafe for a full-band performance of songs from his new album, Mutineers. Gray's first record, White Ladder, remains an all-time best-seller in Ireland, and went on to become the first album released on Dave Matthews' ATO Records in the U.S. White Ladder has sold more than seven million copies worldwide.

Here, World Cafe's Michaela Majoun has a long discussion with Gray about his difficulty in making the new album, his 10th, and what he's learned while inhabiting music's mainstream.

