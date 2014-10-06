Umphrey's McGee On Mountain Stage

Whether you call it progressive rock, progressive improvisation or "improg," Umphrey's McGee's musicianship can't be denied. Formed 16 years ago on the campus of Notre Dame, the group takes its musical cues from artists ranging from King Crimson and Frank Zappa to Led Zeppelin. The band is known for its breakneck improvisation and musical flourishes, as well as its close relationship with its audience. Umphrey's McGee's eighth studio album is titled Similar Skin.

On any given night, Umphrey's McGee is likely to perform for thousands of screaming fans. But on this episode of Mountain Stage, it gives a special performance for a sold-out crowd of 400.

SET LIST

"Uncle Wally"

"Comma Later"

"The Linear"

"Booth Love"

"Puppet String"

"End Of The Road"

"Similar Skin"

"Cut The Cable"

"Plunger"

"Glory"

