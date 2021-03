Erik Deatherage, host of WTMD's Morning Show, joins World Cafe for today's Sense Of Place to play songs by some of Baltimore's best musicians. With a tip of the hat to director John Waters, he starts with Divine's "Born To Be Cheap," then plays a song by the late Mama Cass and more in an eclectic set that touches on the city's diverse musical history.

