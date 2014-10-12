Folk Alley Presents: The Howlin' Brothers

The Nashville string band The Howlin' Brothers — Jared Green, Ian Craft and Ben Plasse — got its name from a classical-guitar teacher in Ithaca, N.Y. There, the group was known for its lively performances of old-time and bluegrass music around campfires. Shortly thereafter, The Howlin' Brothers headed to Music City to make a home playing clubs and honky tonks in the area. Now in its ninth year, the band is out with a new album, Trouble — its second produced by The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson.

Here, The Howlin' Brothers' members perform "Pack Up Joe" for WKSU's Folk Alley at the Beehive Productions studio in Saranac Lake, N.Y.

SET LIST

"Pack Up Joe"

Copyright 2021 Folk Alley. To see more, visit .