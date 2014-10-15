Carlene Carter On Mountain Stage

Carlene Carter appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, Tenn. The granddaughter of country-singing legend Maybelle Carter — and the daughter of June Carter Cash and 1950s country star Carl Smith — Carlene Carter has music running deep in her blood.

Still, Carter insisted on charting her own musical course, on her own merits and on her own terms. During the '80s and '90s, her closest musical companions were her former husband, Nick Lowe, and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers bassist Howie Epstein, who produced three of Carter's highest-charting albums.

In 2008, after the deaths of her mother, stepfather Johnny Cash, sister Rosey Carter, and Epstein, Carter issued Stronger, her first collection of new studio material since 1995. Her most recent work, Carter Girl, was produced by studio icon Don Was and celebrates her family's musical legacy.

SET LIST

"Little Black Train"

"Black Jack David"

"Me And The Wildwood Rose"

"Poor Old Heartsick Me"

"Lonesome Valley 2003"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.