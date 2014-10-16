RSVP For NPR Music's Showcase During The CMJ Music Marathon

Next week, the CMJ Music Marathon will fill New York City with even more great music than normal. Every fall, the festival brings hundreds of bands to the city's many venues, and NPR Music will be there again this year. On Oct. 22 at , we will present a free concert featuring a multi-genre lineup of rising stars, and we'd love to see your smiling faces there.

• Elle Varner

The Grammy- and BET Award-nominated R&B artist, who as the daughter of two songwriters grew up in the music industry, will take the stage to perform tracks from her forthcoming sophomore album,4 Letter Word.

• B.J. The Chicago Kid

After singing backup for Mary Mary and Kanye West, writing for Shirley Caesar and trading tracks with Kendrick Lamar, the soul singer released his first studio album in 2012. In an interview this spring,rapper Freddie Gibbs told NPR Music's Microphone Check, "[B.J.] definitely has one of the best voices in the game, period."

• Lia Ices

The singer-songwriter captured a wide audience in 2012 when an episode of HBO's Girls featured a track from her second album.NPR Music presented Ices' latest record — her most eclectic work yet — as a First Listen last month and is now bringing her to the stage to perform it live.

• Cayetana

The all-female punk trio has been stirring up Philadelphia's music scene this year. Now, just one month after releasing its debut album, Nervous Like Me, the group visits New York to perform for NPR Music fans everywhere.

