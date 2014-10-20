Mark O'Connor On Mountain Stage

Mark O'Connor has been visiting Mountain Stage since 1988, during which time he's become one of America's most beloved and highly regarded violinists. O'Connor composed what has become the world's most-performed modern violin concerto and released nearly 40 albums, including Hot Swing, a tribute to legendary French jazz master (and O'Connor's longtime friend and mentor) Stephane Grappelli. O'Connor has also authored his own teaching method, which focuses solely on American music.

On today's episode of Mountain Stage, O'Connor plays six songs drawn from his method books, ranging from his wildly popular "Appalachia Waltz" to "St. Louis Blues" and Bill Monroe's "Gold Rush." He's backed throughout his set by violinist and American fiddler Maggie Dixon.

SET LIST

"Jessie Polka"

"Emily's Reel"

"St. Louis Blues"

"Simple Gifts"

"Appalachia Waltz"

"Gold Rush"

