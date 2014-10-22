Dave Bing And Ben Townsend On Mountain Stage
Dave Bing and Ben Townsend appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Augusta Heritage Center on the campus of Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia. A member of the Bing Brothers Band and the old-time revivalist string band Gandydancer, Dave Bing (a native of Roane County, W.Va.) is a widely respected veteran teacher and musician. A master of traditional Appalachian fiddle and banjo music, Bing can move seamlessly from bluegrass to square-dance standards to old-time tunes.
He appears here alongside his friend and protégé Ben Townsend, who has played traditional and contemporary string-band music in group and solo settings for more than a decade — most notably with West Virginia string band The Fox Hunt. Both sing and play fiddle and banjo.
