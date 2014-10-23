Cardinal Sons On Mountain Stage

Cardinal Sons' members make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Augusta Heritage Center on the campus of Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. The three brothers of Cardinal Sons — John, Joe and Dave Shirley — were raised in Mississippi and currently reside in New Orleans. The musical heritage of their homes forms a base for their more contemporary additions: bouncy synth lines, crunchy guitar and a rock beat.

The group traveled to New York City in the fall of 2013 and won the NewSong Contest, an international performance and songwriting showcase and competition. Cardinal Sons' latest release, the five-song EP Echo, finds the brothers expanding and refining their sound — danceable folk rock, leavened with sibling harmonies — as they craft sturdy pop hooks without losing sight of a soulful foundation.

SET LIST

"Arrival"

"Meridian"

"Days Of Summer"

"Casanova"

