© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Zola Jesus

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published October 23, 2014 at 2:25 PM CDT

Inspired by the Taiga forests which fill much of the world's Northern Hemisphere, Zola Jesus' new album of the same name is as expansive as the area it covers. While writing Taiga, Nika Roza Danilova moved to a remote island in the Pacific Northwest and immersed herself in solitude to create one of her best works. Zola Jesus recently joined KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic to perform some of her new songs — including this one, "Dangerous Days."

SET LIST

  • "Dangerous Days"

    • Watch Zola Jesus' full session on Morning Becomes Eclectichere.

    Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .

    Arts & Culture
    Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director