KCRW Presents: Zola Jesus

Inspired by the Taiga forests which fill much of the world's Northern Hemisphere, Zola Jesus' new album of the same name is as expansive as the area it covers. While writing Taiga, Nika Roza Danilova moved to a remote island in the Pacific Northwest and immersed herself in solitude to create one of her best works. Zola Jesus recently joined KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic to perform some of her new songs — including this one, "Dangerous Days."

SET LIST

"Dangerous Days"

Watch Zola Jesus' full session on Morning Becomes Eclectichere.

