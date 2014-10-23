Latin Roots: Essential Latin Jazz

We welcome record producer Aaron Luis Levinson back to World Cafe's Latin Roots: Essentials series. This week, Levinson offers up his essential Latin jazz picks, starting with Duke Ellington's version of "Caravan." The song, written by Puerto Rican trombonist Juan Tizol, is a classic of the genre — one of the most enduring melodies in jazz, Latin music and beyond.

Further explore the world of Latin jazz at Levinson's Spotify playlist.

