Arts & Culture

Officer Killed In Civil War To Receive Medal Of Honor

By Sam Sanders,
Sam Sanders
Published October 28, 2014 at 3:39 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And now this - President Obama will award a long delayed Medal of Honor to a soldier next month. He'll honor Army First Lt. Alonzo H. Cushing, who fought in the Civil War. NPR's Sam Sanders reports.

SAM SANDERS, BYLINE: Cushing was 22 years old when he fought at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. He was fighting for the Union, helping hold back Pickett's Charge. Kent Masterson Brown wrote a book about Cushing. He says the first lieutenant had been shot badly in his right shoulder and his groin, but he fought on.

KENT MASTERSON BROWN: He was asked to go to the rear many times and refused, saying to his men he'll stay here and fight it out or die in the attempt.

SANDERS: And die he did. Federal law says a Medal of Honor must be given within three years of the event that merits the honor. After some years of controversy, Congress extended that time limit for Cushing. Margaret Zerwekh is in large part responsible for this. She lobbied for decades on Cushing's behalf. In 2010, she told NPR it was all worth it.

MARGARET ZERWEKH: I could see that young guy just out of school - out of West Point - standing by his gun and not backing down. And I thought if he can do that, I can keep after an honor for him.

SANDERS: Kent Brown says Cushing's medal is about more than just one man.

BROWN: I'd like to think that this award to Cushing is an award to all of those we don't know.

SANDERS: President Obama will award Army First Lt. Alonzo H. Cushing the Medal of Honor on November 6. Sam Sanders, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Sam worked at Vermont Public Radio from October 1978 to September 2017 in various capacities – almost always involving audio engineering. He excels at sound engineering for live performances.
Sam Sanders is a correspondent and host of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders at NPR. In the show, Sanders engages with journalists, actors, musicians, and listeners to gain the kind of understanding about news and popular culture that can only be reached through conversation. The podcast releases two episodes each week: a "deep dive" interview on Tuesdays, as well as a Friday wrap of the week's news.