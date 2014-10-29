Just Who Is This Opera Star Singing At The World Series Tonight?

Maybe this trajectory mirrors the Kansas City Royals' unlikely road to the pennant: An opera star beats out much more mainstream artists to sing the national anthem at the decisive World Series Game 7.

After a viral campaign called #LetJoyceSing emerged on Twitter, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato was tapped to sing. (Is this a new trend, the melding of the opera stage and the big leagues? Think back: Renee Fleming sang at the Super Bowl in January.)

Just as she's a big fan of the Royals, we're huge fans of hers — not only does she have an incredible voice, she's a natural presence onstage and off. So toi, toi, toi, Joyce! We're rooting for you.

