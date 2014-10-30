Tony Trischka's Great Big World On Mountain Stage

Tony Trischka's Great Big World appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Cook County, Minn.

One of the most influential banjo players the instrument has ever known, Trischka has been playing, teaching and expanding the instrument's possibilities for more than 45 years. "There was a time," host Larry Groce says in his introduction, "when people were surprised when you took a banjo to anything besides bluegrass, old time and country. Trischka was one of the first to take the banjo to places it had never been before."

Trischka made his recording debut on 1971's 15 Bluegrass Instrumentals, and since then has collaborated and toured with Peter Rowan, Tony Rice, Steve Martin, John Denver and former student Bela Fleck, just to name a few. He's even performed Shakespeare on stage, an interest he's maintained since the '70s. Tony Trischka is backed live by Brian Wicklund on fiddle, Jacob Jolliff on mandolin and bassist Kevin Rowe.

SET LIST

"The Danny Thomas"

"Bon Aqua Blues"

"Frequently The Woods Are Pink"

"Lost"

"Purple Trees Of Colorado"

