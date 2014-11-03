David Lindley On Mountain Stage

David Lindley makes his seventh visit to Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. One of music's most in-demand and widely respected multi-instrumentalists, Lindley first came to the attention of a greater audience while working as an accompanist for Jackson Browne; he plays the incendiary lap steel in the classic "Running On Empty." With a repertoire that mixes and matches instruments and influences, Lindley combines American folk, blues and bluegrass with African, Arabic, Asian and Celtic musical traditions.

Switching back and forth between Weissenborn and bouzouki guitars, Lindley plays a four-song set that defies categorization; it includes the sprawling head-scratcher "The Meat Grinder Blues" and his own retelling of the bluegrass standard "Pretty Polly."

SET LIST

"Johnson Boys"

"The Meat Grinder Blues"

"Pretty Polly"

"Rag Bag"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.