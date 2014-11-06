Latin Roots: Essential Latin Hip-Hop

Josh Norek, co-host of The Latin Alternative and co-founder of the Latin Alternative Music Conference, joins World Cafe today to explore Latin hip-hop.

Latin artists began experimenting with hip-hop at around the same time the genre took hold in the U.S. But, Norek says, Latin artists kept the funk that went missing in the U.S. To demonstrate, he plays groovy tracks by Control Machete and Orishas, as well as one from Chilean artist Ana Tijoux.

Hear more Latin hip-hop artists via Josh Norek's Spotify playlist.

