Hiss Golden Messenger On Mountain Stage

Hiss Golden Messenger makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Led by Durham, N.C., songwriter M.C. Taylor, the band plays folk in the broadest sense of the word, as it stews influences from country, punk, pop, atmospheric music and beyond.

The group's fourth album, Poor Moon, prompted none other than David Bowie to describe the music as "mystical country, like an eerie yellowing photograph." Its newest record is titled The Lateness Of Dancers.

Taylor is backed by drummer Matt McCaughan, singer Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Brad Cook on bass, Matt Douglas on sax and keys, and Matt Smith on pedal-steel guitar.

SET LIST

"Lucia"

"Day O Day (A Love So Free)"

"Black Dog Wind"

"Southern Grammar"

