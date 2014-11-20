© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Lost Bayou Ramblers On World Cafe

XPN
Published November 20, 2014 at 3:25 PM CST
The Lost Bayou Ramblers.
The Lost Bayou Ramblers.

Brothers Louis and Andre Michot formed the Cajun band The Lost Bayou Ramblers a decade and a half ago. The Grammy-nominated group plays a revved-up version of Cajun music, shot through with punk energy and psychedelic fuzz. The Ramblers' latest album, Mammoth Waltz, continues to push the band's potent mixture of traditional and genre-bending music, featuring appearances from Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes and actress Scarlett Johansson.

World Cafe's conversation with the band spans many topics — architecture, accordion making, the Lafayette French dialect. Hear it, along with a live set, at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture