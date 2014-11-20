The Lost Bayou Ramblers On World Cafe

Brothers Louis and Andre Michot formed the Cajun band The Lost Bayou Ramblers a decade and a half ago. The Grammy-nominated group plays a revved-up version of Cajun music, shot through with punk energy and psychedelic fuzz. The Ramblers' latest album, Mammoth Waltz, continues to push the band's potent mixture of traditional and genre-bending music, featuring appearances from Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes and actress Scarlett Johansson.

World Cafe's conversation with the band spans many topics — architecture, accordion making, the Lafayette French dialect. Hear it, along with a live set, at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.