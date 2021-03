It's fitting that World Cafe ends its Sense Of Placevisit to Lafayette, La., with a performance from Sonny Landreth. The inventive and unpredictable slide-guitar player is a longtime Lafayette resident and a perfect ambassador for the city's music. Landreth's first sideman gig was with zydeco king Clifton Chenier, and several of his songs — like "Congo Square" — have become Louisiana standards.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.