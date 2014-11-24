KEXP Presents: Merchandise

Some singers were born to brood across the stage with enigmatic allure, but Merchandise's Carson Cox is not one of them. When the Tampa, Fla., quintet arrived at KEXP's studio in October, the loquacious frontman spun a series of one-liners, ad-libs and shoutouts to fellow musicians. But in spite of Cox's gift for funny off-the-cuff remarks ("This song is for driving... so if you're at home... get in your car and turn on the radio"), his charisma never overshadowed the music.

Performing "Little Killer" — from Merchandise's most recent album, After The End -- the band sounded as powerful and engaging in this early-morning session as it did during a headlining gig less than 12 hours earlier.

SET LIST

"Little Killer"

Watch Merchandise's full performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

