World Cafe: Next's featured artist this week is the Brooklyn band Cookies. Led by Ben Sterling (formerly of Mobius Band) and featuring Melissa Metrick on vocals, Cookies crafts indelible, sophisticated pop songs.

The group's debut album, Music For Touching, works as a melting pot of genres and styles, drawing equally from house, contemporary R&B and West African guitar music.

