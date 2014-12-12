Storyman On Mountain Stage

Storyman appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. Before changing its name to Storyman, the Irish duo released three albums under the moniker Guggenheim Grotto. Its electronic-infused folk music blends programmed beats and acoustic instruments with evocative vocals and honest, observational lyrics.

As they've done before on Mountain Stage, band members Kevin May (piano, lead vocals) and Mick Lynch (acoustic guitar, ukulele, stomp-board, vocals) strip away the electronic elements for a performance that spotlights their crisp, sibling-like harmonies. Storyman's newest album is titled This Time Round.

SET LIST

"Afloat"

"Ruby Heart"

"Coming Home"

"Cherry Red"

"The Universe Is Laughing"

