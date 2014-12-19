How Can We Make The World More Compassionate?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Just A Little Nicer.

About Karen Armstrong's TED Talk

Religion scholar Karen Armstrong describes how compassion is the core principle in all world religions, in the form of the golden rule.

About Karen Armstrong

"I don't think compassion is an option for us. It's essential for the survival of our species."

Karen Armstrong is the author of numerous books on religion and compassion, including The Case for God, Twelve Steps To A Compassionate Life, Fields of Blood, and The Great Transformation.

In 2008 she was awarded the TED Prize and began working with TED on the Charter for Compassion, created online by the general public, and crafted by leading thinkers in Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism.

Also in 2008, she was awarded the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Medal. In 2013, she received the British Academy's inaugural Nayef Al-Rodhan Prize for Transcultural Understanding.

