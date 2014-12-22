KEXP Presents: Thurston Moore

He's never lived so far away, yet he's never sounded so much like himself. After a move to London, former Sonic Youth singer-guitarist Thurston Moore recently reclaimed his place as a ranking don of noise-rock while reassembling his band with some true ringers: former SY bandmate Steve Shelley on drums and Debbie Googe of My Bloody Valentine on bass.

Guitarist James Sedwards may be the new one in the group, but he'd already made his own name in an assortment of U.K. bands. It was his proximity as a neighbor — and then a collaborator — that sent Moore careening back to the gloriously dissonant sounds that characterized his earlier work.

Together, they perform as Thurston Moore Band on The Best Day, Moore's most confidently composed album in recent memory. What's even better, the four of them nailed a set of new songs while performing live in the studio at KEXP. Here, they perform "The Best Day" from the new record.

SET LIST

"The Best Day"

Watch Thurston Moore's full performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

