The World Cafe: Next artist for this week is a folk-rock sextet from Boston and Washington, D.C., called Kingsley Flood. Fueled by Naseem Khuri's songwriting, the band is about to step out of the album-release cycle by releasing To The Fire EP in early 2015 — followed by a new EP for each season of the year.

