© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: TV On The Radio

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published December 24, 2014 at 3:43 PM CST

TV On The Radio waited a few years between album releases, and with their last record, Seeds, it's clear that the group has returned energized and inspired. At an intimate show in Santa Monica, Calif. for KCRW's Apogee Sessions, the Brooklyn-based band rolled through new songs with influences from punk to dance, all with precise harmonies and intricately layered production. Check out the album's first single, "Happy Idiot," live from KCRW.

SET LIST

  • "Happy Idiot"

    • Watch TV On The Radio's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

    Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .

    Arts & Culture
    Jason Bentley
    See stories by Jason Bentley