KCRW Presents: TV On The Radio

TV On The Radio waited a few years between album releases, and with their last record, Seeds, it's clear that the group has returned energized and inspired. At an intimate show in Santa Monica, Calif. for KCRW's Apogee Sessions, the Brooklyn-based band rolled through new songs with influences from punk to dance, all with precise harmonies and intricately layered production. Check out the album's first single, "Happy Idiot," live from KCRW.

SET LIST

"Happy Idiot"

Watch TV On The Radio's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

