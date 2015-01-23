Why Would You Share A Secret With A Stranger?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Keeping Secrets

About Frank Warren's TED Talk

"Secrets ... can be shocking, or silly, or soulful," says Frank Warren, the founder of PostSecret. He shares a few of the half-million secrets that strangers have sent him on postcards.

About Frank Warren

Frank Warren is the creator of The PostSecret Project, a collection of personal and artfully decorated postcards mailed anonymously from around the world, displaying secrets that might never be voiced otherwise. Since November 2004, Warren has received more than 500,000 postcards, with secrets that run from sexual taboos and criminal activity to confessions of hidden acts of kindness, shocking habits and fears. PostSecret is a safe and anonymous space where people can share untold stories.

