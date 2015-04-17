How Did Abraham Maslow Change Psychology?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeMaslow's Human Needs

/ Mike Lovett / Margie Lachman says Abraham Maslow's research had a big influence on modern psychology.

Brandeis Psychology professor Margie Lachman works in the same office where Abraham Maslow developed his hierarchy of needs. She describes his lasting influence on psychology.

About Margie Lachman

Margie Lachman is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Lifespan Developmental Psychology Lab at Brandeis University. Her current work identifies psychosocial and behavioral factors that can protect against, or compensate for, declines in cognition and health.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.