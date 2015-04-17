How Does War Teach Soldiers About Love?

Part 4of theTED Radio Hour episodeMaslow's Human Needs

About Sebastian Junger's TED Talk

Journalist Sebastian Junger was embedded with soldiers in the Korengal Valley during the war in Afghanistan. One of the reasons some veterans miss war, he says, is because it fulfills a deep human need to belong to a trusted group.

"They don't miss killing people, they don't miss almost getting killed ... what they miss is brotherhood."

About Sebastian Junger

Sebastian Junger is a journalist and filmmaker who has covered stories from the front lines of war. Junger spent extensive time with the soldiers at the Restrepo outpost during the Afghan war, which saw more combat than any other part of Afghanistan. The experience became Junger's book War, and the documentary Restrepo, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2011. He is also the author of The Perfect Storm and Death in Belmont.

